Brock Lesnar could have used forklift for RAW Superstar, pitches WWE veteran (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Vince Russo was not impressed with Brock Lesnar's latest segment on RAW and pitched a different booking.

The Beast's latest appearance on RAW saw him accept a match against Omos at WrestleMania. He proceeded to hit MVP with a devastating F5 when the WWE legend accidentally spat in Lesnar's face.

Vince Russo argued that Omos should have been featured in the segment, considering he is the one who will face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. However, if the creative team wanted to keep The Nigerian Giant away from the ring, they should have booked the segment differently.

Russo suggested that WWE should have shown Brock Lesnar using a forklift to lock Omos inside the locker room. He would then have The Beast attack MVP who would otherwise be arrogant about Omos having his back until he finds out the truth. Speaking about the booking of Brock Lesnar's latest RAW segment on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo noted:

"Now if they would have set it up that way where MVP is saying Omos, you have got my back, right? If he does anything funny, you've got my back. Then you go to the back, Lesnar does something with Omos, locks him in a room with a forklift, and MVP doesn't know it. Now, MVP is feeling cocky because he knows my boy, and he is looking over his shoulder. Then all of a sudden you show on the screen the forklift in front of the door, Omos pounding and screaming (...) Bro, that was off the top of a 62-year-old's head. How difficult is that stuff? But no, Omos is nowhere in sight." [20:53 - 21:38]

It is worth noting that Brock Lesnar used a forklift to attack Roman Reigns and The Bloodline last year on WWE SmackDown. It would be safe to say that The Beast enjoyed wreaking havoc.

Why is Brock Lesnar facing Omos at WWE WrestleMania 39?

WWE fans found it difficult to believe that Brock Lesnar agreed to a match against Omos at WrestleMania. The latest backstage reports claim that the booking hints towards Vince McMahon's return to the creative.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Bryan Alvarez recently stated that Brock Lesnar vs. Omos is a "glaring indication" of Vince's influence over the creative. He speculated that Vince McMahon would have relayed the idea to Brock Lesnar, who would have spoken with Triple H.

