[WATCH] WWE legend spits in Brock Lesnar's face, crowd erupts with "You F*cked Up" chants on RAW

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar appeared as a guest on MVP's talk show this week, but the host made a huge mistake that upset The Beast.

Last week, MVP labeled Brock Lesnar a coward for hitting Bobby Lashley with a low blow to end their match at Elimination Chamber 2023. He then announced that Omos had challenged The Beast to a match at WrestleMania 39 and demanded the latter show up on this week's RAW with an answer.

Lesnar obliged and conveniently took over The VIP Lounge, making himself comfortable on the talk show before the host could arrive. He promised MVP that there wouldn't be any suplexes, comforting the legendary superstar.

Brock Lesnar then asked MVP to sell a WrestleMania match against Omos to convince The Beast for this WWE bout. MVP hailed Lesnar and claimed he could destroy anyone in his path but argued that even The Beast was no match for a giant.

Lesnar was visibly impressed, and soon after, he shockingly agreed to face Omos at WrestleMania. The Beast then insisted that MVP celebrate with him after doing business and offered him a special 'White Lightning' drink.

MVP took a sip but, despite his best efforts, couldn't keep the liquid down. He accidentally spat the drink in Brock Lesnar's face, and everyone in the arena let out a warning sound. WWE fans started to scream, "You F*cked Up," in unison as MVP slowly realized what he had done.

But there was no running away as Brock Lesnar responded with an F5. After all, he only promised not to send anyone to Suplex City.

Potential reason why WWE booked Brock Lesnar vs. Omos at WrestleMania 39

WWE fans are still struggling to believe that Brock Lesnar will face Omos at WrestleMania next month. The latest backstage reports have connected The Beast's uncharacteristic booking to Vince McMahon potentially being back in the creative.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Bryan Alvarez recently stated that the aforementioned booking is a "glaring sign" of Vince McMahon's influence over the creative direction. He speculated that McMahon would have relayed the idea to Brock Lesnar, who in turn would have spoken with Triple H to get the match booked for WrestleMania.

WWE fans were disappointed when the match was made official on this week's RAW, especially since many wanted to see Brock Lesnar face Intercontinental Champion Gunther at WrestleMania.

