Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Hall in WWE? Scott Hall's son gives hilarious four-word answer (Exclusive)

Cody Hall understands that he will likely be asked to lose if he ever steps into the ring with WWE veteran Brock Lesnar.

Cody, the son of two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall, is currently wrestling on the independent scene. He previously worked for various companies around the world, including New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW).

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, the 31-year-old was asked to name some of his dream opponents:

“Nobody really comes to mind. Of course, I’m a huge Randy Orton fan… he’s probably my favorite currently,” said Cody Hall. “Brock Lesnar’s awesome. I was a Barry Windham fan from back in the day, loved Terry Gordy, some classics… I’d love to go up against them, but nobody that I’m pining for.” [4:02-4:17]

Asked what he would do to Lesnar if they faced each other tonight, Hall gave an amusing response:

“Probably do the job [lose]!” [4:33-4:34]

Details on Brock Lesnar’s current WWE status

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam on July 30 to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

While Reigns will face Drew McIntyre this Saturday at Clash at the Castle, Lesnar’s next opponent is currently uncertain. The Beast Incarnate has not appeared on WWE television since his SummerSlam defeat.

The former UFC Heavyweight Champion was pictured last week alongside SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee at Vince McMahon’s 77th birthday party. One of Lesnar’s greatest in-ring rivals, John Cena, also attended the celebration.

