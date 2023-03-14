Brock Lesnar walks out on RAW segment after being manhandled by WWE Superstar

Brock Lesnar has walked out from a RAW segment after being manhandled by Omos.

Following Lesnar's loss to Bobby Lashley at WWE Elimination, MVP challenged Brock to face his seven-foot giant Omos at WrestleMania 39.

Lesnar appeared as a special guest in the VIP lounge and asked MVP to sell the fight last week. The latter tried to convince Lesnar regarding the bout. Finally, The Beast agreed to the match and suggested they toast to celebrate.

Things went downhill quickly as MVP spat out the drink that Lesnar offered. This resulted in the former Universal Champion destroying him with an F-5. Following the assault, MVP called Brock out tonight, which the latter accepted.

When both men came face-to-face, they never said a word. Omos and Brock Lesnar shook hands. However, Omos wouldn't leave Lesnar's hand, prompting The Beast to attack him.

But that wasn't enough, as Omos was able to easily manhandle Brock Lesnar, sending him out of the ring.

A visibly shook Lesnar, then walked away from the ring, looking confused.

This match between Brock and Omos just got a whole lot more interesting now, as the giant was able to manhandle The Beast.

Who do you think will win at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes