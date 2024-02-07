Brock Lesnar will focus on his farm instead of trying to resurrect his career, believes WWE veteran

A wrestling veteran has made a bold prediction about Brock Lesnar's future.

Eric Bischoff has been keeping a close eye on the lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon. He has spoken up about the lawsuit in detail on his 83 Weeks podcast.

Bischoff recently shared his thoughts on Brock Lesnar's future, who was mentioned in the lawsuit as well. WWE removed Lesnar from the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event and it seems he is not returning anytime soon. Bischoff predicted that The Beast Incarnate had no motivation to return to wrestling and would prefer working on his farm.

"I don't think he's (Brock Lesnar) motivated to be a public person or is going to try to reclaim his fame, if you will, for lack of a better term. And he's got enough money, he doesn't need it. Obviously, he was going to get back involved in the business again but if you can put five or seven or eight million dollars in your bank account after putting in a couple days work, who's not going to do that? If you're physically capable of doing it, whether you love the business or not, if you're smart, you'll do it. Stack that cash, go buy another farm, go buy another one of those $700,000 John Deere tractors or whatever they are, plant more potatoes or soybeans or whatever it is you do on your farm. That's what I would think Brock's going to do. I don't think there's any motivation on his part to try to resurrect his career," Eric Bischoff said. [5:28 - 6:19]

You can watch the full podcast below:

What the future has in store for The Beast Incarnate remains to be seen.

Brock Lesnar was replaced from the WWE 2K24 cover

Brock Lesnar was recently removed from the WWE 2K24 Forty Years of WrestleMania cover. The Beast Incarnate was replaced by none other than his former rival, John Cena.

Brock Lesnar last wrestled at SummerSlam 2023 against Cody Rhodes. He raised Rhodes' hand after losing to The American Nightmare that night. It could very well turn out to be Lesnar's very last match, judging by recent events.

What do you think of Eric Bischoff's prediction? Sound off in the comments section below!

Please credit 83 Weeks and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use Eric Bischoff's quotes!

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE