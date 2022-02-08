Brock Lesnar return, major title match announced for next week's RAW

WWE has announced that 'The Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar will return to RAW next Monday.

Lesnar entered the 2022 Royal Rumble match at number 30, after losing his WWE Championship to Bobby Lashley earlier that night due to interference from Roman Reigns and a double-cross from Paul Heyman. Brock would eliminate Drew McIntyre at the conclusion of the match to earn his spot at WrestleMania.

Brock then stated that he wanted a title vs. title match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, entering the Elimination Chamber in an effort to reclaim the WWE Championship from Bobby Lashley.

WWE announced on the most recent edition of RAW before the main event match featuring Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins that Lesnar will be present for the show's next episode.

An "RKBroga" party featuring Randy Orton and the aforementioned Riddle was also announced for next week's show.

Brock Lesnar's return wasn't the only major announcement on RAW.

Though Lesnar's appearance is big news, it's not the only reason to tune into RAW next Monday.

After defeating Damien Priest on the most recent edition of WWE's flagship show, The Phenomenal AJ Styles earned a shot at Priest's United States Championship next week on RAW. The result was an impressive one for Styles, as Priest has rarely been beaten clean in his time with WWE.

Styles is no stranger to the United States Championship, having reigned with the title on three separate occasions. With his spot in the men's Elimination Chamber match already secured, adding a new title will only increase the momentum of the former TNA star.

Damien Priest has been United States Champion since SummerSlam 2021, where he defeated Sheamus for the title.

