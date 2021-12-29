How long will it be before we see Damian Priest as WWE Champion?

WWE is often faulted for falling short on some of their most promising prospects. Damian Priest, however, cannot be put into that category. The promotion has definitely hit the bullseye when it comes to The Archer of Infamy.

A bit of a late bloomer in terms of the wrestling industry, the 39-year-old probably thought the call to the 'big time' was never going to come. He had a long and successful career in the indies and Japan, but time was running out for him in terms of his prime years left in the ring.

However, once he got his opportunity with the leader in sports entertainment, he fired his shots and has rarely missed since.

After a successful run in NXT, the wildly popular Damian Priest made the jump to the main roster in 2021. He had been with the third brand for over two years but had finally gotten his chance to shine on Monday Night RAW.

Priest defeated Sheamus for the United States Championship at SummerSlam

#SummerSlam Damian Priest is the NEW US champ. So well deserved. Damian Priest is the NEW US champ. So well deserved. #SummerSlam https://t.co/T3Ub4Lz3ao

Since then, Priest has taken on the role of a fighting champion and has been one of the brightest newcomers in WWE. While 2021 certainly belonged to performers like Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and Big E, the US Champion was right on their heels in terms of caliber. He could be on the cusp of taking a step up to that next level.

Damian Priest trained at the legendary Monster Factory and fits the mold of some of the talented and successful performers who have originated from there, as well. At 6'5", he moves almost like a cobra in the ring, using his long legs and reach to pull off some astounding maneuvers. Add in that he can go to the air when needed, and he has all the tools to take the next step.

While it's hard to ever compare anyone to the greatness of The Undertaker, Priest has some of his same qualities in the ring.

He's incredibly agile for his height, typically has a size advantage over his opponents, and has a dark, somewhat macabre air about him. While no one could ever match the legendary persona of The Deadman, Damian Priest could soon have something else in common with 'Taker: Winning the WWE Championship.

Priest has a great look, in-ring skills, crossover appeal, and a lot of confidence bestowed upon him by WWE. Rightfully so, he has done what he's been asked to do and — by all accounts — conducts himself in a 100% professional manner. He's already been put into high-profile matches (like during his affiliation with Bad Bunny), and he still hasn't reached the heights of his full potential.

WWE appears to have Damian Priest on just the right schedule to be a 'top guy' very soon

Love the jersey too 👀 🧡💙 What a MSG debut for New York’s own @ArcherOfInfamy Love the jersey too 👀 🧡💙 What a MSG debut for New York’s own @ArcherOfInfamy! #WWEMSG Love the jersey too 👀 🧡💙 https://t.co/avRalsHleh

Right now, he's embroiled in a storyline where he loses his temper and gets disqualified after matches. This is a wrinkle in the character that may even lead to a heel turn. That's doubtful, but we'll have to wait and see.

Overall, though, that's irrelevant to the big picture. Damian Priest will be a force among WWE's heavyweights in 2022 and beyond, regardless of which side of the fence he is on. He's already carved out that spot for himself, based on his performance thus far. There's no reason to think he won't take that momentum even further.

So when The Archer of Infamy finally targets the WWE Championship? Don't bet on him to miss. He'll wear that gold eventually. The only question is... When?

What do you think of Damian Priest's time as part of the WWE RAW roster so far? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

