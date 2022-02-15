Brock Lesnar on when he will retire from WWE

Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has stated that he is enjoying his current run and is not here for the money.

Last year, the Beast Incarnate returned to WWE at SummerSlam and confronted Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The two had a match at the Crown Jewel show last year.

He went on to win the WWE Championship at Day 1 but lost it to Bobby Lashley at Royal Rumble, only to win the men's Royal Rumble match later that night and seal his spot at WrestleMania.

On The Pat McAfee Show, former footballer AJ Hawk asked Lesnar when the latter plans to retire. The Beast Incarnate joked that he would be in WWE as long as he's paid well.

"As long as 'em dollar bills come in (laughs)," said Lesnar. (From 30:42 to 30:46)

He then explained that he had saved his money well and made wise investments. The former Universal Champion stated that he's in the business because he enjoys it.

"I don't have to do this. I've been really wise. I'm doing it because I want to. I'm not gloating, (but) I've been really good with my money. I've always been that way," said Lesnar. (From 30:56 to 31:10)

The Beast Incarnate didn't give a decisive answer on when he will quit and seems to intend on leaving for good when he doesn't enjoy it anymore.

Brock Lesnar feels that being in WWE is what he's meant to do

Lesnar achieved massive success in the UFC, while he also tried his hand at football after his first run with WWE. But being a part of Vince McMahon's company is the perfect fit for him.

"To be a part of a company that Vince McMahon, you know, help skyrocket and now like, be a part of this pay-per-view, we're going to Saudi Arabia this weekend for the Elimination Chamber and being a part of that, which is a first time for me, you know, entering the Elimination Chamber. I just feel like this is what I'm meant to do," said Lesnar.

The Beast Incarnate looks in tremendous shape, and fans have lapped up the recent character he has portrayed in the company.

