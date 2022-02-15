"This is what I'm meant to do" - Brock Lesnar on his WWE career

Brock Lesnar has opened up about his WWE run, stating that he's fortunate he's still at the top of the company.

The Beast Incarnate is one of the biggest names in the entire industry and a major box office attraction. He is a multi-time WWE World Champion and a former UFC Heavyweight Champion. He has battled numerous top stars during his career, including John Cena, The Undertaker and The Rock.

During his appearance on the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show, Brock Lesnar said he feels that being a combat sports athlete is what he's destined to be. He also spoke about the upcoming Elimination Chamber event, which he will be a part of.

"I feel fortunate that I can be — that I'm still — be able to be on top and do that. To be a part of a company that Vince McMahon, you know, help skyrocket and now like, be a part of this pay-per-view, we're going to Saudi Arabia this weekend for the Elimination Chamber and being a part of that, which is a first time for me, you know, entering the Elimination Chamber. (...) I just feel like this is what I'm meant to do," said Lesnar. (2:37:24-2:38:24)

🅿️at McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE "I feel fortunate that I'm still on top in the WWE & I feel like wrestling was what I was meant to do" ~ @BrockLesnar "I feel fortunate that I'm still on top in the WWE & I feel like wrestling was what I was meant to do" ~@BrockLesnar#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE https://t.co/EBYMnZ2Kk6

Brock Lesnar could walk out as the new WWE Champion at Elimination Chamber

Brock Lesnar captured the highly coveted WWE Title at the Day 1 premium live event. His inclusion into the RAW world title picture was a last minute decision after Roman Reigns tested positive for COVID-19. Lesnar would later lose the title to Bobby Lashley at the Royal Rumble after interference from The Tribal Chief.

That didn't keep The Beast down as he won the Men's Royal Rumble match that same night. He's currently set to face The Head of the Table at WrestleMania 38. Before he gets there, Lesnar will compete inside the Elimination Chamber against five other superstars.

If he wins the bout, he could face Reigns in a Champion vs. Champion match at The Showcase of the Immortals. While some fans expect Lashley to retain the WWE Championship, many believe that Brock Lesnar will emerge victorious.

Do you think Lesnar will regain the WWE Championship in Saudi Arabia? Are you excited for this year's Elimination Chamber? Sound off below!

Also Read Article Continues below

Please give a H/T to Sportseeda Wrestling if you use the quote from this article.

Does Bianca Belair want a match against Ronda Rousey? We asked her during her recent UK tour.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Brock Lesnar will win the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber? Yes No 0 votes so far