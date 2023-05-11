Brock Lesnar could win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions 2023, according to veteran (Exclusive)

Bill Apter recently stated that Brock Lesnar could "disrupt" things at Night of Champions 2023 and walk out with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

The Saudi Arabia event will witness the crowning of the new World Heavyweight Champion. Seth Rollins was the first name to advance to the finals after he won his three-way match and then defeated Finn Balor in the main event of RAW. Two more triple-threat bouts will go down on SmackDown, the winners of which will meet in the show's closing bout to determine Rollins' opponent.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter pitched an insane idea for who should win the new title. Apter wondered what if Brock Lesnar somehow found himself involved in the tournament and emerged as the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

"What if Brock Lesnar disrupts everything in Saudi Arabia at Night of Champions, and he winds up somehow with that belt," said Bill Apter (10:57 - 11:07)

Teddy Long liked Bill Apter's idea, adding that having The Beast Incarnate as the champion could lead to Cody Rhodes chasing Lesnar's title and Roman Reigns'.

"Like I said, that's a possibility. I like that, Bill, that's really good. Now you really got someone for Cody to chase for, chase Brock instead of Roman, " added Teddy Long. (11:12 - 11:20)

Check out the full video below:

Vince Russo thinks Brock Lesnar is an interesting clause in his WWE contract

On a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo bemoaned how WWE often booked Brock Lesnar's segments in the opening hour of shows, possibly due to a clause in his contract. Russo thinks The Beast Incarnate's contract allowed him to leave the arena after wrapping up his segment and not wait until the show to end.

Vince Russo feels this prevented the creative team to come up with cliffhanger angles for Lesnar, as he wouldn't even be around in the arena.

"I swear, bro, seriously, there is definitely a clause in Brock Lesnar's contract that he is gotta get a flight out that night. There is definitely a clause. Because the fact that they don't save stuff until the end with Brock, and they always shoot it within the first hour of the show, then he is gone. I swear, bro, part of his contract has to be 'I am in and out on the same day.' And I don't know why you would give someone a contract like that, I don't care who you are," said Vince Russo.

Though Brock Lesnar may have lost to Cody Rhodes at Backlash 2023, the two would now have a heated rematch at Night of Champions.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Poll : 0 votes