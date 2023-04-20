Brock Lesnar is WWE's modern-day version of iconic former World Champion, claims Ric Flair

Brock Lesnar is undoubtedly one of WWE's biggest stars, and recently Ric Flair likened The Beast's tough nature in the ring to the legendary Hall of Famer Harley Race.

Like Race, Lesnar has made a career out of viciously beating up many fan favorites in the ring over the years, with Brock rarely ever showing any sympathy for his victims.

Speaking with Good Karma Wrestling, Ric Flair praised Brock Lesnar's physical prowess as well as comparing him to the late great former NWA World Heavyweight Champion.

"He’s a hell of an athlete. Brock Lesnar is a world-class athlete and a badass…. [He’s] today’s version of our Harley Race." [H/T EWrestling News]

The Conqueror has achieved many incredible things over the years in WWE, from capturing 10 World Championships to winning the Royal Rumble on two separate occasions as well as main-eventing WrestleMania multiple times.

Brock Lesnar is set for a huge match at Backlash

On the RAW after WrestleMania 39 earlier this month, The Beast seemingly turned his back on the WWE Universe after he brutally assaulted Cody Rhodes ahead of a match in which they were meant to team together.

With The American Nightmare now driven by vengeance, Rhodes and Lesnar will now face off for the first time ever at WWE's next premium live event, Backlash, which is set to take place on Saturday, May 6th, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Cody Rhodes will no doubt be itching to get back into the winning column at Backlash after he failed in his attempt to win the Undisputed WWE Universal title off of Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

