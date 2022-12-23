"Brock’s retirement match?" - Wrestling world debates if Brock Lesnar should face Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39

The wrestling world recently debated the possibility of Brock Lesnar facing Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39.

Lesnar is currently absent from WWE programming, having defeated Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel. Post-match, he was brutally assaulted by The All Mighty.

Meanwhile, Wyatt is currently feuding with LA Knight on SmackDown. Since returning to WWE at Extreme Rules, the former Universal Champion is yet to compete in a match but could step into the ring with Knight in early 2023.

Taking to Twitter, the majority of the fans claimed that Lesnar vs. Wyatt wasn't the best of ideas, suggesting that the two men won't have proper chemistry with each other.

Jim Cornette recently gave his take on the rumored Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther match

Brock Lesnar is reportedly set to face Gunther at WrestleMania 39. Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently provided his take on the matchup.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, Cornette suggested that a match with The Beast Incarnate would help Gunther get over.

Despite having two different styles, Cornette believes that Gunther and Lesnar are two guys that should work with each other. He said:

"I saw that on Twitter, but I don't know what source it came from. In the past, that would be a great matchup. It would help Gunther, especially if Brock is into it and helps get him over. Even though they're completely different people and completely different styles, they're two of the only guys in WWE that really should work with each other. They're two of the only guys that are never phony or goofy or winking at people. They're completely legitimate in how they act as themselves and what they do."

Gunther is the current WWE Intercontinental Champion and has successfully defended his title against the likes of Sheamus and Ricochet. It remains to be seen if he will defend his title against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39.

