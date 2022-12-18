Former WWE manager feels Brock Lesnar should put over popular star in a first-ever matchup at WrestleMania 39

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently spoke about a rumored matchup between Brock Lesnar and the current Intercontinental Champion Gunther at next year's WrestleMania.

This past week, WrestlingNews.co reported that WWE has Lesnar vs. Gunther listed as one of the matches for WrestleMania 39. The Ring General has been vocal about wanting a match with The Beast in the past, and the dream bout could soon become a reality.

On a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the wrestling veteran mentioned that he would like to see the rumored matchup. He said that both superstars were serious competitors and fans knew the clash would be hard-hitting and brutal.

"I saw that on Twitter, but I don't know what source it came from. In the past, that would be a great matchup. It would help Gunther, especially if Brock is into it and helps get him over. Even though they're completely different people and completely different styles, they're two of the only guys in WWE that really should work with each other. They're two of the only guys that are never phony or goofy or winking at people. They're completely legitimate in how they act as themselves and what they do."

Cornette also stated that if Lesnar were to put Gunther over, it would establish The Ring General as a huge star.

"I know they don't do it often but they have had Brock do a job or two. I would have Brock Lesnar put Gunther over. And I'd think that would be a big f**king deal." [0:18 - 1:53]

Brock Lesnar's last match was at Crown Jewel against Bobby Lashley

It's been a while since the WWE Universe saw The Beast on TV. His last televised match was at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia back in November 2022.

Lesnar went up against Bobby Lashley at the event. The two behemoths had a hard-hitting encounter, and although The Beast picked up the win, he looked gassed after the contest.

Lashley managed to put Lesnar in the Hurt Lock and continued his onslaught after the match was over, sending out a message to The Beast.

