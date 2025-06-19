Brock Steiner breaks silence after Shawn Michaels hands him WWE contract

WWE Superstar Bron Breakker's cousin, Brock Steiner, recently took to social media to break his silence after receiving his contract from Shawn Michaels. Brock is the son of legendary wrestler Scott Steiner.

Rick Steiner and Scott Steiner are two of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle. Rick's son, Bron Breakker, is carrying forward his father's and his uncle's legacy in World Wrestling Entertainment. Now, Breakker's cousin, Brock Steiner, is all set to follow in his father, Scott's, footsteps in the company as he recently signed a NIL (Next in Line) deal with the Stamford-based promotion.

World Wrestling Entertainment Recruit's official Instagram handle recently uploaded a video in which Shawn Michaels can be seen handing over the contracts to several up-and-coming stars, including Brock Steiner. In the post's caption, the company highlighted that Class 5 of the NIL program was the future of sports entertainment.

"The ink is dry. WWE NIL Class 5 is here! Moments from signing day with the future of sports entertainment.😎✍," the post read.

Check out the Instagram post below:

This post caught Brock Steiner's attention, and he left a comment on it. Breakker's cousin only reacted with a fire emoji and a handshake emoji.

Check out a screenshot of his comment below:

Screenshot of Brock Steiner's comment [Image credit: WWE Recruit's Instagram handle]

Another WWE legend's son recently signed a NIL deal

Similar to Scott Steiner's son, Brock, another legend's son has signed a NIL deal. It is none other than Titus O'Neil's son, TJ Bullard. The former 24/7 champion recently took to Instagram to congratulate his eldest son and thanked Triple H for the opportunity.

"Congratulations to my oldest son @tjbullard_ on signing a NIL deal with @wwerecruit as part of the 2025 NIL Class. So excited for you and Proud of you. Watching you and @jacobthenry, son of my brother @themarkhenry, grow up in our business and now seeing what you’re accomplishing as collegiate Student-Athletes is more than Spectacular. Keep being amazing human beings, and the world is yours. Love you, son ❤️ #prouddad BIG THANK YOU to @tripleh @tkogrp @wwe for presenting my son with this opportunity," he wrote.

Check out his Instagram post below:

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Brock Steiner's and TJ Bullard's future.

