"Brock vs Roman at SummerSlam wasn’t even that good" - Twitter debates Roman Reigns' best match as The Tribal Chief

Wrestling fans on Twitter recently debated regarding Roman Reigns' best match as The Tribal Chief.

The reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion turned heel a couple of years ago. Upon his grand return at SummerSlam 2020, he aligned himself with Paul Heyman.

Later that same year at WWE Payback, he captured the Universal Championship and has been unbeaten since. The Head of the Table has already defended his title against numerous top stars.

Taking to Twitter, fans recalled some of Reigns' best matches in the last two years against Seth Rollins, John Cena, and Kevin Owens. They also looked back on his performances against former WWE stars Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro) and Bryan Danielson, who departed to AEW.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

Josh H @krazyboyz100 @italkwrasslin Brock vs Roman at summer slam wasn’t even that good y’all go crazy for it because of the ring spot nothing else about that match was good almost all of Roman’s matches are better than that one @italkwrasslin Brock vs Roman at summer slam wasn’t even that good y’all go crazy for it because of the ring spot nothing else about that match was good almost all of Roman’s matches are better than that one

Alvin @Alvin43719448

2. Roman vs Bryan vs Edge

3. Roman vs Brock (SS)

4. Roman vs Drew (Clash)

5. Roman vs Logan

6. Roman vs KO

7. Roman vs Seth

8. Roman vs Edge (MITB)

9. Roman vs Cesaro

10. Roman vs Cena @italkwrasslin 1. Roman vs Jey Uso2. Roman vs Bryan vs Edge3. Roman vs Brock (SS)4. Roman vs Drew (Clash)5. Roman vs Logan6. Roman vs KO7. Roman vs Seth8. Roman vs Edge (MITB)9. Roman vs Cesaro10. Roman vs Cena @italkwrasslin 1. Roman vs Jey Uso2. Roman vs Bryan vs Edge3. Roman vs Brock (SS)4. Roman vs Drew (Clash)5. Roman vs Logan6. Roman vs KO7. Roman vs Seth8. Roman vs Edge (MITB)9. Roman vs Cesaro10. Roman vs Cena

Trace @TraceDarabaris @italkwrasslin I’ve been fortunate to see these awesome matches live and in person during his reign @italkwrasslin I’ve been fortunate to see these awesome matches live and in person during his reign https://t.co/ZV6bAayzb5

WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker wants to face Roman Reigns

Bron Breakker has been dominant in his current run as the reigning NXT Champion. The 25-year-old has expressed his desire to face Roman Reigns in a potential title match.

Speaking in an interview with WWE Deutschland recently, Breakker claimed that he would like to face The Tribal Chief. He also namedropped Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and other top main roster stars as his dream opponents with whom he would like to work with. Breakker said:

"Yeah, sure. Roman Reigns. You know, Seth Rollins or Kevin Owens. Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, AJ Styles... I would love to work with everybody."

Reigns was recently in action at the Survivor Series in a WarGames match when he teamed up with the rest of The Bloodline to beat Brawling Brutes, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre.

However, this time around, it wasn't the leader of The Bloodline who secured the win for his faction, rather, it was Jey Uso and Sami Zayn who got on the same page for the victory.

Meanwhile, according to a recent set of reports, The Tribal Chief is reportedly in line to defend his titles against Owens in early 2023. There are also rumors of him possibly facing The Honorary Uce next year.

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : 0 votes