Brodie Lee reveals what advice Chris Jericho gave him in AEW

Brodie Lee, fka Luke Harper, has come a long way since his time in WWE. The former WWE Superstar and member of the Wyatt family have seen his share of his career ups and downs. He left WWE to seek his fortunes elsewhere and landed in AEW as the leader of The Dark Order.

In that respect, he had to redefine himself and showcase a different presentation to fans everywhere. Speaking with Sports Illustrated, he sought out Chris Jericho's advice.

Brodie Lee reveals that Chris Jericho told him not to ignore his Wyatt Family past

Brodie Lee spoke about how great it was that all three members of The Wyatt Family are involved in significant matches this weekend for WWE and AEW. Brodie Lee is set to face Cody for the AEW TNT Title on Saturday Night Dynamite while Braun Strowman and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt will face off at SummerSlam 2020 for the WWE Universal Championship. He said:

“I think it’s a really cool thing that three members of the Wyatt Family are competing for major titles in major companies on the same weekend. And it’s nice of Braun to put me over in interviews, but it would be nicer if Braun actually said those nice things to the people that helped him.” (H/T Sports Illustrated)

Brodie Lee is proud of his WWE career but knew that he needed to provide something different in AEW. He said:

“I’ve changed this character to something people never thought it could be, something people never thought I was capable of doing,” said Lee. “I spoke a lot about this with Jericho when I was deciding how different I wanted to be in AEW. I asked if I should act like WWE never existed, but Jericho said no, ‘The fans know who you are, what you’ve done, and who you’ve worked with.’ He’s right. So to come in and deny that the Wyatt Family was something special, I can’t do that and I won’t do that. Look at this weekend, it’s pretty cool what we’re still accomplishing.”

Brodie Lee does bring in an interesting fact that three members of the Wyatt Family are competing in major matches on the same weekend. It's also going to be interesting if Brodie Lee takes the AEW TNT Championship off Cody Rhodes. Fans will have to tune in this weekend and find out.