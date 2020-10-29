Over the last year and more, AEW have become a potent rival to Vince McMahon's stranglehold of the pro wrestling business. WWE and AEW have gone head-to-head on Wednesday nights and a lot of comparisons have been drawn between the two products.

There have been several WWE Superstars who have jumped ship to AEW, one of them being Brodie Lee, who was previously known as Luke Harper in WWE. Lee debuted on AEW television earlier this year as the leader of The Dark Order stable.

Many fans noted the similarities between Lee and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, but Lee has denied that his character is a parody of McMahon.

Brodie Lee on what he changed to not resemble Vince McMahon

Lee was a recent guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast where he touched upon the comparisons drawn between his character and that of Vince McMahon in real-life. He said that the comparisons were detrimental and that he has made changes to differentiate himself from McMahon on AEW television:

“The Vince McMahon comparisons flew! That’s all people talked about the first 3 to 4 weeks of my AEW career, and that became I think detrimental to me, and I didn’t like it. I didn’t want it. So I tried to get away from the stuff that they were saying so as opposed to a multi-colored suit, I now went with a full tailored to me that I don’t think looks like a Vince McMahon or anybody else. This is my bi-monthly routine now is to go get a suit made, and I love it.” (H/T WrestleZone)

Lee had previously denied that his character on AEW was based on his former boss Vince McMahon. The former AEW TNT Champion said that he has no reason to hate the WWE Chairman and that his character on AEW is based on characters from mafia movies.

Brodie Lee was released by WWE in December last year. A few months later in March he made his debut on AEW television as "The Exalted One" and led The Dark Order stable.