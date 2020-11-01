WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has played a big role in the creation of legendary gimmicks, be it singles Superstars or tag teams. But, it's never always a success as some characters have failed to live up to expectations over the years.

McMahon has a say in how Superstars are shown on screen, right from their ring gear to their music, as well as their ring names.

A former WWE tag team recently revealed that Vince McMahon gave them their name for a weird reason. The Bludgeon Brothers, the team of Luke Harper and Erick Rowan, were formed after the split of The Wyatt Family.

Harper, who now goes by the ring name Brodie Lee on AEW, revealed a conversation he had with McMahon about their team name.

Reason why Vince McMahon gave the Bludgeon Brothers their name

On the recent AEW Unrestricted podcast, Lee spoke about their run as a tag team and how Vince McMahon gave them their name:

“Vince literally named us that because when we asked ‘Why did you name us that?’ he said ‘Bludgeon, it’s an action, you can feel it.'” (H/T 411Mania)

Lee said that he was pleased with the Bludgeon Brothers run and said that it was "underrated". He said that it felt awesome to be in a team with Rowan in WWE.

The Bludgeon Brothers stayed as a tag team for a brief period between 2017 and 2018, where they won the SmackDown Tag Team titles. The two Superstars suffered injuries which brought an end to their partnership.

After a lengthy lay-off, Rowan returned at Royal Rumble to side with then WWE Champion Daniel Bryan. Later in the year, Harper returned to WWE and joined forces with Rowan once again.

But the two were shelved once again before Harper was released in December 2019 and Rowan was released in April 2020. The former joined AEW earlier this year and was revealed as The Exalted One in The Dark Order faction. He also won the AEW TNT Championship earlier this year.

Rowan, who goes by the ring name Erick Redbeard following his WWE release, has not signed with any company yet.