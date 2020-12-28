Brodie Lee's text message to WWE Superstar after dangerous WrestleMania spot revealed

WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali recently revealed the conversation he had with Brodie Lee following a dangerous WrestleMania spot last year.

At WrestleMania 35, Ali and Brodie Lee, known as Luke Harper in WWE, were participants in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

At one point during the match, Brodie Lee was trying to eliminate Ali when Braun Strowman appeared out of nowhere and hit a big boot on the former. This led to both Superstars going down at ringside in a spot that could have ended badly for Ali if it hadn't been for Lee.

Brodie Lee managed to land in such a way to prevent an injury to Ali. A short while later, Lee sent a text message to Ali asking him if he is ok. Check it out below:

Brodie Lee received praise from the WWE Universe for the spot

Twitterati collectively hailed Brodie Lee at the time for making sure that Ali wouldn't get injured during the dangerous spot at The Grandest Stage Of Them All. Ali talked about the incident back when Brodie Lee was released by WWE in late 2019.

RETRIBUTION

Ali is still a mainstay on the WWE roster and hasn't forgotten one bit about how Brodie Lee saved him that day at WrestleMania 35. Ali is currently the leader of RETRIBUTION, an unruly faction that appears on WWE RAW. Brodie Lee touched lots of lives while he was alive, with Mustafa Ali being one of them.