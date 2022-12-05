Brodie Lee's wife Amanda thanks WWE's Seth Rollins after his heartfelt tribute

Amanda Huber, widow of former WWE and AEW star Brodie Lee (a.k.a. Luke Harper), has thanked Seth Rollins after his kind tribute to his friend.

This past weekend, WWE held a live event in the hometown of Brodie Lee in Rochester, New York. Brodie was part of AEW when he sadly passed away on December 26th, 2020, meaning WWE's tributes to the former SmackDown Tag Team were limited on air.

However, WWE's architect and flag bearer Rollins made sure that his friend's impact on the business was made public, leading Lee's wife Amanda to thank the former Universal Champion on social media for his kind words.

"This is beautiful.Thank you @WWERollins." tweeted Brodie's wife Amanda.

Whilst he never won a world title, Brodie Lee's impact on WWE and AEW most notably came in a backstage capacity, as he made everybody he worked with and interacted with, smile.

Seth Rollins on Brodie Lee's passing

When the 41-year-old star sadly passed away in December 2020, it left a huge hole in the wrestling world for fans and superstars alike.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Rollins was asked to give his thoughts on the unfortunate death of one of his closest friends and best-ever opponents in the wrestling business.

"Oh, wow, I wasn’t expecting to talk about Brodie at all. That one hit me really hard,” Seth Rollins said with ruefulness in his voice. “I was kind of away being a dad when his passing came through; sudden would be an understatement – untimely, to say the least. His family, I love them, and I loved him. I enjoyed every single second I got to spend with Brodie." H/T WrestleTalk

Whilst physically he may be gone, Brodie's spirit lives on through his loving wife Amanda and their two sons Brodie Jr. and Nolan.

