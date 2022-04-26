Broken up tag team reunites to help Sonya Deville against Bianca Belair on RAW

Bianca Belair had a crucial first defense of the RAW Women's Championship this week. The match took place in her hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee, as she successfully retained after jumping through a few hurdles. One such hurdle included a brief reunion of a broken-up tag team.

At first, the match quickly ended in favor of a count-out to Belair. The crowd hardly responded after being underwhelmed. WWE official Sonya Deville abused her authority to get the match restarted. This time, there was no count-out or disqualification.

This prompted the return of Carmella and Queen Zelina, who broke up recently. We're not sure why they were put together again. Still, ultimately, the reunion was in vain as Bianca Belair eventually hit the KOD on Sonya Deville to retain the RAW Women's Title.

After the match, there was a lot of tension between Carmella and Zelina Vega, as well as Sonya Deville. Additionally, the title match seemingly marked the end of the short feud between Belair and Deville, as there hasn't been any indication of the rivalry continuing.

Even Becky Lynch's return to this week's RAW didn't prompt the feud with Belair to resume. As of now, there is no feud for Bianca Belair heading into WrestleMania Backlash.

The tag team reunion didn't last after Bianca Belair retained

It seems as though WWE doesn't plan to keep Carmella and Zelina Vega together for too long. They were arguing backstage when the camera cut to them, and Sonya Deville slapped both women.

There was no finish to suggest that Deville would be challenging Belair again at WrestleMania Backlash. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see Carmella and Zelina Vega in line to challenge Belair.

Should Carmella and Zelina Vega stay together or split up? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

Could Corey Graves join a supernatural faction? A former WWE writer thinks so. Details here.

Edited by Angana Roy