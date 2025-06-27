Bron Breakker advised by The Undertaker to keep an eye on 27-year-old WWE star

The Undertaker recently spoke to Bron Breakker and advised him to keep the name of a 27-year-old WWE talent in mind. The person in question is novice wrestler Elijah Holyfield.

The 27-year-old is the son of boxing legend Evander Holyfield. He participated in the first season of WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats), with The Deadman serving as his mentor. He competed in American football before transitioning to wrestling.

Bron Breakker was a guest on the latest episode of Six Feet Under. The Undertaker asked him whether he knew who Elijah Holyfield was, and told him to keep the latter's name in his mind because he could picture them having a big match in the future.

Trending

"I tell you what, this is the truth. I woke up the other night. I don't know. Do you know Elijah at all? Elijah Holyfield? (Yeah, said Breakker) Dude, I woke up in the middle of the night thinking about you two guys. I honestly think that you guys will have a rivalry. That will be one of the greats. And he's only been there like six months. But you guys are so similar. Your energy, everything you do is just. That's just a little, I guess, old timer advice there is just always kind of keep your finger on the pulse of who's coming up. No, like, people like, shoot, I think I could do something with him. Yeah. At some point, but you keep Elijah's name in your mind," said The Undertaker. (55:12-56:26)

Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE

The Undertaker told Bron Breakker to be aware of up-and-coming WWE talent

The WWE Performance Center is filled with talent, and a lot of them haven't even debuted on NXT yet. The black and silver brand itself is also filled with future stars. The Undertaker told Bron Breakker to be aware of what's going down in the PC and on NXT.

"what I'm talking about going back to the PC is eventually, and it's not going to be that long. You're gonna need opponents. It's always nice to know what's coming up. I talked to guys that have been up there for years now and ask them like, hey, who you got your eye on? And they look at me like, I never thought about that. I think we always count on whoever's writing or booking or whatever to create these matches... But just have that seed in the back of your head. Like, you know what, I need to pop in there and see," said The Undertaker. (54:25-55:12)

Bron Breakker made a name for himself in NXT, and now he's a top heel on RAW and a member of Seth Rollins' faction.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Six Feet Under and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Israel Lutete Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.



Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new! Know More