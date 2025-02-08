Bron Breakker breaking IShowSpeed in half at WWE Royal Rumble was "amazing," says Bill Apter (Exclusive)

IShowSpeed's WWE debut did not go as well as he had hoped, as he was decimated by Bron Breakker at Royal Rumble. The Intercontinental Champion delivered a vicious Spear to the YouTuber, leaving the wrestling world amazed.

IShowSpeed was present at WWE Royal Rumble, where he was allowed to livestream. However, after Akira Tozawa was taken out by Carmelo Hayes, Triple H asked Speed to take the Japanese star's place in the Royal Rumble match. The YouTuber did not last long in the match and was eliminated after a Spear from Breakker.

Speaking about the spot on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter noted that it was "amazing" to see Bron Breakker break the social media megastar in half.

Trending

"It was amazing. He is a YouTube influencer. He’s also a rapper. I thought Bron Breakker broke him in half. He’s a skinny kid."

The veteran journalist also talked about the magnificent numbers the clip did on social media.

"Matter of fact, they said it was, like four, or I don’t know how many million people hit up that. It was the largest social media watch of like anything that’s ever been done." [From 8:06 onwards]

IShowSpeed has made appearances in WWE before. He even took an RKO from Randy Orton last year at WrestleMania 40.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the quotes from this article!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback