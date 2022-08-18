Bron Breakker breaks silence on rumors of dating current female WWE Superstar

NXT Champion Bron Breakker has finally broken silence on the speculations of him dating current WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade.

Jade, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion, took to her Instagram stories last week to share a picture of Breakker on what seemed to be a date. Fans were caught by surprise and now Breakker himself has confirmed that the speculations are true.

The NXT Champion shared a picture on his official Instagram account with Cora Jade confirming the two being in a relationship. He just wrote a single letter caption on the post - "W".

Here's a screenshot of the Instagram story that Cora Jade shared last week:

Jade shared this picture of the current NXT Champion

Bron Breakker looks set to become a huge star in WWE

A second-generation pro-wrestler, Bron Breakker is the son of Rick Steiner and the nephew of Scott Steiner, best known together as the Steiner Brothers, who were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

Signing with WWE in February 2021, Bron has highly impressed fans and critics alike with his performance on NXT and many believe it won't be long before he gets moved to the main roster of WWE.

The two-time NXT Champion, who currently holds the NXT title, recently defeated JD McDonagh at NXT Heatwave earlier this week. Following his match, NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate surprisingly showed up and confronted Breakker. The show ended with both the champions holding their titles high.

Tyler Bate was not the only Superstar from NXT UK to show up as Blair Davenport, Wolfgang, Joe Coffey, and Mark Coffey also appeared on the show. There has been massive speculation of this leading into a new NXT vs. NXT UK: Worlds Collide soon taking place.

Cora Jade also competed at the NXT Heatwave show and defeated her former tag team partner Roxanne Perez. She looks more than ready to become a major heel on the yellow brand moving forward, and it will be interesting to see what's next for the 21-year-old.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to congratulate the newest WWE couple - Bron Breakker and Cora Jade!

