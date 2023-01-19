Bron Breakker is on the brink of huge WWE milestone

Bron Breakker has run rampant through the men's division of the former black-and-gold brand ever since his debut in 2021. Breakker is now on the brink of a huge milestone in WWE as he will become the second superstar to hold the NXT Championship for over three hundred days in a single run.

NXT has been the developing brand of WWE for years and has produced several superstars and megastars over the last decade for RAW and SmackDown. In 2021, the developmental brand got Bron Breakker on its roster after the show got rebooted for the second time. On RAW after WrestleMania 38, Breakker defeated Dolph Ziggler to win his second NXT Championship.

As of writing, today (January 19) marks the 291st day of Breakker's reign as the champion. In less than ten days, Breakker will cross 300 days as a champion, a feat which has been achieved by only one other superstar in the brand's history, Adam Cole. The 25-year-old will soon become the second superstar to hold the title for 300 days in a single reign.

He is also set to cross 365 days with his two combined reigns. Breakker currently has no title defense scheduled until Vengeance Day, which will take place in two weeks. It will be interesting to see if Breakker can become the longest-reigning NXT Champion of all time.

Bron Breakker is set to defend his title against Grayson Waller on Vengeance Day 2023

Last month, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels introduced a new gimmick match on the developmental brand. Michaels booked two Iron Survivor Challenge matches for NXT Deadline.

Roxanne Perez and Grayson Waller came out of the premium live event as the inaugural winners of their respective matches. Perez cashed in her title match against Mandy Rose and won the NXT Women's Championship.

Last week, Grayson Waller and Breakker faced each other for the NXT Championship at New Year's Evil. The match ended in a questionable fashion as Waller was unable to get inside the ring before the count.

The two superstars are now scheduled to face each other in a Steel Cage match for the prestigious NXT Championship. It will be interesting to see if Bron Breakker can beat Waller or if Waller will end Bron's reign as champion.

Do you think Bron Breakker will become the longest-reigning NXT Champion? Sound off in the comment section below.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes