WWE NXT Results: Bron Breakker calls out current Champion on NXT 2.0

Bron Breakker has called out the current NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate on the latest edition of NXT 2.0.

Breakker recently worked on a program with another NXT UK standout, JD McDonagh, successfully defending his NXT Title. Following the closure of NXT UK, NXT 2.0 audiences have seen several debuts, including NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate. Bate made his debut at the end of NXT Heatwaves, coming to the ring after the main event.

On this week's NXT 2.0, Bron Breakker hit the ring and got the microphone. During his promo, Breakker called out Tyler Bate and did not have to wait long for a response.

The "Big Strong Boy" strolled to the ring and stood opposite the NXT Champion. Breakker then praised the NXT UK brand and Bate's work in particular. He claimed to know exactly how much of a threat Tyler was to the NXT Championship.

Bate then made a challenge to Bron Breakker for the champion vs. champion, title for title match at the upcoming NXT Worlds Collide. The commentary team then questioned if the match would be made official.

