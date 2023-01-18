Bron Breakker calls top star a disgrace to the WWE

NXT Champion Bron Breakker called Grayson Waller a disgrace to the WWE on the latest episode of the developmental brand.

Last week, Grayson Waller faced Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship. Waller put up a tough fight and came close to beating Breakker. However, when he went for the Waller Elbow, the ring ropes broke, and he fell to the outside.

This resulted in him getting counted out, resulting in Breakker retaining his NXT Championship. Shawn Michaels, who was upset with the outcome, announced that Breakker will defend his NXT Championship against Waller at NXT Vengeance Day in a Steel Cage Match.

Tonight, both men were interviewed on the show to speak their minds about what happened last week. Grayson Waller said he would've won last week if it wasn't for the one thing that wasn't in his control.

He then blamed the ring crew for failing to do their jobs. Grayson said he wasn't sure how Breakker kicked out of his vicious knee. Waller then stated that he didn't feel like a loser and, in fact, felt like a champion and revealed that he had brought his own NXT Championship belt.

Later on in the night, Bron Breakker spoke about the match. He said he was disappointed the match ended the way it did, and he didn't get the satisfaction of pinning Waller.

Breakker admitted that he was barely able to kick out of Waller's knee before saying that he was excited about the upcoming Steel Cage Match. Bron then revealed that he was going to pin Grayson in the middle of the ring.

When asked about Waller's replica NXT Title, Bron seemed angered as he called Waller a disgrace to WWE.

It looks like the feud between Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller is heating up. It will be interesting to see if Breakker retains his title.

Who do you think will win at NXT Vengeance Day? Sound off in the comments section below.

