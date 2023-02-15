Bron Breakker challenged to a title match by former WWE Champion

Bron Breakker was challenged to put his title on the line against Jinder Mahal tonight on NXT.

Tonight on NXT, Bron Breakker appeared on television for the first time since he retained the title against Grayson Waller at NXT Vengeance Day.

Bron started by saying that his next challenge feels different, referencing a potential match against Carmelo Hayes. However, he was interrupted by Jinder Mahal and Indus Sher.

Jinder said he admired Breakker for carrying NXT for the past year. However, he said he understood the weight and stress that Bron is dealing with as NXT Champion.

Jinder then said that the tides were changing, and the tune of the fans were also changing as they were now getting tired of Breakker. Jinder then challenged Bron to an NXT Championship match the next week, which the latter accepted.

Jinder then said that people didn't like Bron, and after he defeated him, people still weren't going to like him.

It looks like Bron will have to go through Jinder Mahal before he can focus on Carmelo Hayes. It will be interesting to see if Breakker can retain his title against Jinder Mahal.

