Bron Breakker claims female NXT star can headline WWE WrestleMania

NXT Champion Bron Breakker believes that Cora Jade could be a WWE WrestleMania main-eventer in the future.

Bron is currently involved in a rivalry with former main roster star Apollo Crews. He will defend the NXT Championship against Crews at NXT Deadline on December 10th. The premium live event will air against a UFC event on the same day as ROH Final Battle.

Speaking to WWE Deutschland on Instagram, the NXT Champion claimed that his real-life partner, Cora Jade, has the potential to headline WrestleMania someday. Bron also disclosed the names of some of the opponents he would like to face on the company's biggest stage. He also suggested a dream match against Gunther down the line.

"Obviously Cora Jade, I think she has the potential to main event WrestleMania one day for sure," Breakker said. "Other than myself, I would love to battle with a number of guys [at WrestleMania]. Ilja Dragunov, Apollo Crews, Tony D'Angelo." [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Bron Breakker wants to face Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania

Bron Breakker doesn't just have lofty goals for Cora Jade, he wants to headline WWE WrestleMania himself.

The 25-year-old told WWE Deutschland that he would like to face Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania. Bron added that he'd like to work with anyone on the main roster for the opportunity.

"I don't know man, Seth Rollins or Kevin Owens. Just anybody up there. I would love to work with anybody, you know what I mean. It would be such a great opportunity to just work with anyone up there." [From 15:28 to 15:47]

In addition to the NXT Championship match, the Deadline Premium Live event will feature two Iron Survivor Challenge matches. It will be interesting to see if Breaker can emerge as the NXT Champion.

