Bron Breakker comes close to breaking a huge WWE record in just his second match on SmackDown

Bron Breakker has been pegged by many as a future world champion and it's not hard to see why. He has all the tools to become a major superstar and he nearly broke a 2-year-old record with his win on WWE SmackDown tonight.

After much negotiation and looking through contracts, Bron Breakker chose the blue brand to be the place where he starts his career, with him and Jade Cargill being the biggest recent signings by far. Last week, he squashed Dante Chen in an explosive debut, and this week was his second match.

In just his second WWE SmackDown appearance, he defeated NXT's Xyonn Quinn in a matter of 6-7 seconds. As per our count, it was just short of 7 seconds, which makes it a little over 3.5 seconds longer than the WWE record for the quickest match ever.

In case you didn't know, Aliyah created the record in January of 2022, beating Natalya in an impressive 3.17 seconds in her debut to make it the quickest match recorded in WWE history.

There was a match featuring Tazz, Chris Jericho, and Jerry Lawler that ended in around 2 seconds from bell-to-bell, while The Rock defeated The Big Bossman in five seconds at Survivor Series 1998 - the pay-per-view where he won his first WWE title.

Although the aforementioned match featuring Tazz, Jericho, and Lawler is technically the shortest in WWE history, it isn't acknowledged as so.

Bron Breakker's match was one second faster than the shocking Kevin Nash-Bob Backlund match in 1994 where Nash won the then-WWF Title in eight seconds.

