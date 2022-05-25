"I've had to learn" - Bron Breakker credits WWE coaches for his recent development

Bron Breakker has been working hard in the WWE Performance Center to be the best NXT Champion he possibly can be.

Breakker made his WWE debut as part of the rebranding of NXT 2.0 back in September. Since then, the young star has made quite the career for himself in a short span of time.

The two-time NXT Champion recently sat down with The Orlando Sentinel to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about his fast learning process and his recent rise to stardom, Breakker revealed that he had to learn the art of sports entertainment and storytelling:

“I’ve had to learn the art of sports entertainment and the art of storytelling,” Bron Breakker said. “It isn’t always about how you do things, it’s about why. And that’s what I’m still learning every single day, in the ring, in the gym, in the film room. I’ll never stop.”

Bron Breakker on when he knew he wanted to be a WWE Superstar

Bron Breakker has been around the wrestling business his whole life, but his original career path was in football. However, when he was released from the Baltimore Ravens in August 2020, he knew it was time to dive into the world of professional wrestling.

Speaking with The Orlando Sentinel, Bron claims he found out at the age of 13 that he wanted to be a WWE Superstar after WrestleMania 27 came through Atlanta:

“The first time I really saw WWE as my future was after WrestleMania 27,” Bron Breakker said. “The Undertaker and Triple H in Atlanta. My brother brought a cup home with all the pictures on it, I looked at Triple H on the cup, looking all jacked, and said, ‘I want to be like him.’ I was 13. I realized my father and uncle did this (for a living), but right then I realized it was all I wanted to be my entire life.”

