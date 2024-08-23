Bron Breakker is "dangerous," top WWE star shares his thoughts

A major name from WWE's RAW roster recently commented on Bron Breakker, the man who has the Intercontinental Championship on the flagship show.

The ubiquitous sentiment is that Breakker is earmarked for big things in the largest wrestling promotion in the world. This is a lot of "pressure," stated CM Punk, while addressing the high expectations people have for the young stalwart.

During Fanatics Fest NYC, CM Punk praised Bron Breakker and called him "dangerous" because of the Steiner blood running through his veins. Punk also added that it all depends on whether Breakker can handle the pressure that comes with it. Needless to say, the Chicago native is confident about him.

"I think he’s dangerous because he’s a Steiner. The future looks bright as long as he can navigate the water and deal with all the pressure. Everybody looks at him and says the same thing, ‘Bonafide future world champion and superstar.’ That’s a lot to deal with when you’re young and first starting out. He has a good head on his shoulders. I predict good things for him." [From 47:42 to 48:08]

Bron Breakker seemingly put an end to his rivalry with Sami Zayn when he defeated the latter in a two-out-of-three Falls match on the August 12 episode of RAW.

Bron Breakker is the "future face of WWE," Sami Zayn breaks character after RAW goes off-air

Sami Zayn and Bron Breakker's rivalry commenced in June when the latter decided to put a target on the back of the Intercontinental Champion.

Although Zayn put Breakker in his place at Money in the Bank, the 26-year-old learned his lesson and used it to dethrone The Underdog from the Underground at SummerSlam. After his failed attempt at regaining the gold on RAW, Sami Zayn addressed the crowd inside the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. He broke character to praise his rival:

"You have to give respect to the Intercontinental Champion and, in all probability, the future face of WWE, Bron Breakker," Sami Zayn said.

As of this writing, Bron Breakker is not booked for WWE's upcoming PLE, Bash in Berlin. However, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced a new number-one contender's tournament to determine who will challenge the Intercontinental Champion next.

