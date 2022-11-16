Bron Breakker defeats 28-year-old star to retain WWE NXT Championship 

NXT Champion Bron Breakker successfully defended his title against Von Wagner on the latest episode of the developmental brand.

Breakker and Wagner have been at loggerheads since Halloween Havoc, where the latter successfully defended his title against JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov in a Triple Threat match. The two men featured in a segment last week where a title match was set up for the latest episode of NXT.

In the opening match of the show, Wagner, who was accompanied by Mr. Stone, tried to dethrone the champion but was unsuccessful in his attempt. After the bell rang to start the bout, the challenger pushed Stone into Breakker, and the distraction allowed him to hit the latter with a devastating big boot.

The NXT Champion took down Von Wagner with a Frankensteiner after he came off the ropes. Breakker then delivered a delayed vertical suplex before the action spilled to the outside. Wagner proceeded to chokeslam him on the base of the steel steps.

He then performed a double hook suplex followed by a sidewalk slam for a two-count. Later in the match, Breakker signaled for the finish, but Wagner stopped him and delivered his own finisher for a near fall.

In the end, the champion hit Von Wagner with a spear to retain the NXT Title.

After the match, Bron Breakker was confronted backstage by JD McDonagh, who seemingly wanted another shot at the NXT Championship.

It remains to be seen whether a match between the champion and McDonagh is on the cards once again.

