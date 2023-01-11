Bron Breakker defeats 32-year-old star in a controversial finish to retain NXT Championship at New Year's Evil

Bron Breakker successfully defended his NXT Championship against Grayson Waller this week at NXT New Year's Evil.

The Aussie superstar earned the right to challenge for the title after winning the inaugural Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline last month. He defeated other stars such as Carmelo Hayes, JD McDonagh, and Axiom.

On New Year's Evil, Grayson Waller looked to dethrone Breakker to capture the coveted NXT Title for the first time in his career. After the bell rang, Breakker performed a shoulder block, delayed suplex and a standing moonsault.

Later on, Waller sent the champion into the turnbuckles twice, breaking the middle rope. The ropes were repaired during the commercial break. Grayson tried to put Bron in the Steiner Recliner but ate a few shoulder blocks and a powerslam.

Bron Breakker was about to hit Waller with a spear, but the latter made his way out of the ring. He then tried to hit his slingshot cutter but caught his opponent with a knee.

In the end, Grayson Waller was about to perform a move off the second rope, but it broke again, causing him to collapse on the floor. He was then counted out, losing the match via disqualification.

Who do you think will dethrone Bron Breakker? Sound off in the comments below!

Recommended Video Here are some WWE stars who were injured at the worst possible time.

Poll : 0 votes