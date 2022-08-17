Bron Breakker defeats former champion to retain WWE NXT Title at Heatwave

Bron Breakker defended his NXT Championship in a singles match against JD McDonagh in the main event of NXT Heatwave.

The two stars began feuding after McDonagh attacked Breakker at The Great American Bash last month during his debut. This was after the latter successfully defended his title against Cameron Grimes on the show.

On Tuesday night's NXT Heatwave, the two stars put on a hard-hitting fight. Breakker performed a belly-to-belly suplex and a standing moonsault but only got a two-count. JD McDonagh hit Bron with a Spanish fly followed by a brainbuster for a two-count.

The NXT Champion delivered his spear signature move, but JD rolled out of the ring before he could make the cover. He hit the latter with another spear, but JD stood up with a bloody mouth and a smile on his face. Bron Breakker performed a third spear and his military press powerslam to win the match via pinfall and retain his title.

As he celebrated his victory, he was confronted by current NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate, and a match was teased between the two stars.

