Bron Breakker has been nothing short of dominant despite losing the NXT Championship to Carmelo Hayes earlier this year. He has been on a tear and defeated a RAW superstar who recently wrestled a dark match on SmackDown.

Bron Breakker was announced to be a part of the WWE Superstar Spectacle event in Hyderabad, India. It was WWE's first show in the country in nearly six years.

The man that Breakker defeated in India was Odyssey Jones - who recently lost to Cameron Grimes in a dark match on SmackDown on August 25 - just shy of two weeks ago.

Expand Tweet

It was an expected result, especially given how Breakker has been pushed in NXT as one of the top stars. He is a two-time NXT Champion and was briefly the face of the brand as well.

He will be expected for a main roster call-up soon, but until that happens, he seems to be tearing his way through the roster. Just this week in NXT, he destroyed a fellow second-generation superstar, Von Wagner, by launching the steel steps into the latter's head.

Expand Tweet

Bron Breakker was a babyface in NXT but turned heel in April following his defeat to Carmelo Hayes. He even fell short against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins on NXT Gold Rush.

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.