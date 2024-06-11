  • home icon
Bron Breakker emerges victorious after defeating longtime rival on WWE RAW 

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jun 11, 2024 04:40 GMT
Bron Breakker won his match on RAW (Images via WWE.com)
Bron Breakker won his match on WWE RAW. [Image credits: wwe.com]

Bron Breakker was involved in a match against his longtime rival Ilja Dragunov on the latest episode of WWE RAW. The Big Bad Booty Nephew won the match decisively after hitting his finishing move multiple times.

During the bout, The Mad Dragon nailed his opponent with an enzuigiri and hit a few chops in the corner. Bron Breakker did a takedown and pounded the former NXT UK Champion on the mat. Ilja pulled out several chops and nailed Breakker with a running kick in the corner. Bron hit a powerslam but only got a two-count.

Ilja went for a clothesline but Breakker rocked him with a jumping knee to the face. The Mad Dragon took down his opponent with a powerslam and hit multiple German Suplexes. He then planted Bron into the turnbuckle and nailed him with the Coast-to-Coast. He followed it up with a diving senton for a nearfall.

Bron Breakker went for a Spear but ate a knee to the face. The Mad Dragon nailed him with the H-Bomb. Later on, Bron hit a Spear but could not capitalize. He hit another Spear on Ilja at ringside and a third one in the ring to win the match. Ricochet came out to help Dragunov after the match, and he traded blows with Breakker.

