Bron Breakker to face multiple WWE stars at WrestleMania 41? (Exclusive)

Bron Breakker seems to have found his next opponent on The Road to WrestleMania 41. The Intercontinental Champion was seen destroying The Judgment Day on RAW this past Monday.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes provided an update on a potential major match featuring Bron Breakker at WWE WrestleMania 41.

"Hearing similar to what we heard last week, last couple weeks, multi-man match for the Intercontinental Title is something in the works. Don't know if it's official yet, don't know who's involved, but I do know that, you know, at some point in time over this creative process, the idea of four, five, six guys for that title was discussed." [From 10:10 onwards]

Bron Breakker previously defended the Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus at Saturday Night's Main Event 2025. The former two-time NXT Champion teased a feud against AJ Styles on RAW as well.

Speaking of AJ Styles, The Phenomenal One announced on the red brand this past Monday he'd call out Logan Paul when the Monday Night show comes to Madison Square Garden next week.

Fans will have to wait to see what Styles has in store for Paul on next week's RAW.

