Bron Breakker gets taken out by 3 superstars just days before WrestleMania 41

Bron Breakker's WrestleMania status was seemingly under threat before one of the major matches, and it was just six days before his big match on Sunday. Three superstars took him out.

This week on RAW, the last match of the night saw Finn Balor take on Penta in a preview of the Fatal-Four-Way Intercontinental Championship match on Sunday. Before the match took place, the Champion was assaulted.

Carlito, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor launched a three-on-one attack on the Champion before Balor's match against Penta:

However, during the match against Penta, Bron Breakker would be out for revenge, and his attack on Balor led to a disqualification win for Balor against Penta.

Carlito tried to run for his life from the spear but ultimately ate a double spear along with Dominik Mysterio. Still, it was Penta who would have the last laugh as he landed on his competitors at WrestleMania 41.

Interestingly, some noted how Breakker was clutching onto his knee, hinting at a possible injury.

That said, anybody can win at WrestleMania 41, and fans are likely to be happy. This likely has to do with the popularity of all four men in the match.

