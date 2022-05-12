Bron Breakker was happy to see WWE Hall of Famer return at WrestleMania

Two-time WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker has opened up about seeing Triple H return at WrestleMania 38.

NXT hasn't been the same without the guidance of Triple H. The Game made the black and gold brand a birthing ground for the superstars of tomorrow. When he was put on the shelf after a cardiac event last year, many NXT Superstars took to social media to pray for his health and offer support.

One such star was NXT Champion Bron Breakker, who rose to prominence after the debut of NXT 2.0. Speaking with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, Breakker opened up about how it felt to see The King of Kings at WrestleMania 38:

“It’s good to see him. It’s such a blessing that he’s doing better now and with his family. I honestly, I can’t wait to see him. I haven’t seen him this weekend and I can’t wait to just catch up and talk with him. I’m so glad that he’s healthy and doing much better. That’s the main thing, man. I’m just happy,” said Breakker. [H/T - Fightful]

Breakker might not have been a protege of Triple H, but the champion has a lot of love and respect for The Cerebral Assassin.

Bron Breakker spoke about his first WrestleMania weekend

The Steiner family had a fabulous WrestleMania weekend as The Steiner Brothers were finally inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2022. Meanwhile, Bron Breakker was set to challenge for the NXT Championship at Stand & Deliver.

Speaking to Sean Ross Sapp, Breakker spoke about his first WrestleMania weekend as well as his father and uncle being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame:

“It’s so cool, man. It’s so cool that my family is here with me and gets to be part of this whole experience that is WrestleMania and my first WrestleMania weekend. We’re excited, man. Everybody. We’re so happy to be here. Just taking it all in. It’s cool.” [H/T - Fightful]

The relationship between Scott Stiener and WWE was on rocky terrain for quite some time. However, it seems as though Big Papa Pump and WWE were able to mend their issues. The Steiner brothers have now taken their rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame, and Scott's nephew is now the current NXT Champion.

Do you think we will see Scott Stiener back in a WWE ring? Will Stiener manage Breakker on the main roster? Let us know what you think in the comment section below!

Got pro wrestling running through your veins? Sign up for our exclusive newsletter right here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell