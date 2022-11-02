NXT Champion Bron Breakker challenged Pretty Deadly for the tag team titles with North American Champion Wes Lee on the latest episode of the brand.

The recently concluded Halloween Havoc show saw Bron Breakker defeat Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh to retain his title. Wes Lee also had a memorable night, winning the North American Championship in a brutal ladder match.

Tonight's episode of NXT kicked off with Bron Breakker coming out to the ring to address the crowd. He was then interrupted by current tag team champions Pretty Deadly.

Elton Prince and Kit Wilson came out and complained about how Breakker always boasts of his victories before telling him that they're sick of it. They claimed their title win was bigger and deserved their moment in the spotlight.

Wes Lee then came out to stand alongside the NXT Champion as they made fun of Pretty Deadly.

Lee then agreed to give Pretty Deadly their moment in the spotlight and also introduced them. As they showboated in the ring, Breakker stated that he would like to challenge for the tag team titles alongside Lee.

Wes Lee then stated that he misses holding the tag team titles, and Breakker has never held them. He then said that since Wilson and Prince claim to be the best champions in NXT, they should put their titles on the line tonight.

This could be the first time Bron Breakker is competing for the NXT Tag Team Championship. It remains to be seen whether Pretty Deadly will put the titles on the line against Breakker and Wes Lee anytime soon.

Who do you think will the NXT Tag Team Championship tonight?

