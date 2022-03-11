WWE commentator claims crowd did not know who Bron Breakker was during his RAW debut

This past Monday, former NXT Champion Bron Breakker made his first appearance on WWE's main roster.

Since his arrival in NXT in September 2021, Breakker has taken WWE's third brand by storm as he won the prestigious NXT Championship just four months after his debut.

Breakker made his RAW debut, teaming up with Tommaso Ciampa to take on Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. But despite his recent successes, Breakker's presence did not resonate with some sections of the RAW crowd.

WWE commentator Corey Graves stated on his podcast After The Bell that plenty of members of the WWE Universe did not know who Breakker was when he appeared in front of the crowd.

"I thought Bron had a great showing for himself on Monday Nights, you can notice it, you could feel it in Cleveland. When Bron made his entrance a lot of the WWE Universe weren’t sure, they weren’t sure who this guy is, because unless you watch NXT you wouldn’t really know," Graves said. [from 12:46 to 12:58]

Even with the crowd not being too familiar with Breakker, the WWE Universe quickly warmed up to the young superstar as he put on another top tier performance.

Bron Breakker impressed the WWE Universe on Monday Night RAW

Although he got off to a slow start with the crowd, Breakker ended up maximizing his main roster debut.

Speaking on the After The Bell podcast, Corey Graves stated how awesome Breakker looked in the ring.

"We showed a little destruction package of Bron, Bron came out, looked awesome. Picked up a win with Ciampa, It was a great ‘hey guys just so you know what we have in the wings waiting, what we have coming up the pipeline for the future of RAW and SmackDown, you got Bron Breakker to look for'."[ from 12:59 to 13:30]

WWE @WWE



@bronbreakker Are we looking at THE NEXT BIG THING?@bronbreakker #WWERaw Are we looking at THE NEXT BIG THING?@bronbreakker #WWERaw https://t.co/gmUJHyEVAB

Despite Bron Breakker losing his NXT Title this past Tuesday, the 24-year old undoubtedly has a lot of potential and his WWE journey is only just beginning.

Were you impressed by Bron Breakker's debut on Monday Night RAW? Sound off in the comments!

When using quotes from this article, please credit After The Bell and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Last few hours left to vote. Click here to choose your favorites in the SK Wrestling Awards. Win big.

Edited by Prem Deshpande