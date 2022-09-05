Bron Breakker makes history in main event of NXT Worlds Collide

WWE Superstar Bron Breakker has made history in the main event of NXT Worlds Collide.

Following the closure of WWE's developmental brand in the United Kingdom, Tyler Bate, along with the NXT UK Championship, were brought to the United States. Upon his arrival, Bate confronted Bron Breakker, and the NXT Champion challenged his UK counterpart to a unification match at the Worlds Collide event.

Bate accepted, and the match was set for the main event of the September 4th premium live event. The match began with a special entrance for Bate, who passed through a hall of NXT UK Champions.

The match was one of the most hard-hitting of the NXT 2.0 era, with Breakker and Bate both showing off their impressive strength. Though he is the smaller man, Tyler matched Breakker in terms of strength for almost the entire match. He even scored a close near-fall after a Tyler Driver 97.

However, Bate was eventually defeated after being caught with a sneaky Breakker spear.

This sees Bron Breakker crowned as the Unified NXT Champion, and last ever NXT UK Champion.

