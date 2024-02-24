Bron Breakker makes WWE SmackDown in-ring  debut; destroys current star 

Bron Breakker made his WWE SmackDown in-ring debut on the latest episode of the show. His opponent was NXT wrestler Dante Chen, whom he beat in quick fashion.

The former NXT Champion signed with the blue brand last week, and he has the potential to become a major star in the company. Although he's now a part of the main roster, he and Baron Corbin are still the NXT Tag Team Champions.

After the bell rang to start the match on WWE SmackDown, Bron Breakker grabbed Chen and slammed him on the mat before sending him into the corner. Dante nailed the current champion with a dropkick, and the latter followed it up with a shoulder tackle.

Bron took down his opponent with a clothesline after he came off the ropes. Dante Chen tried to hit Breakker with a crossbody off the top rope, but Bron caught him and planted him on the mat with a splash. Finally, Bron Breakker hit a devastating spear to win the match via pinfall. It'll be interesting to see who his next opponent will be on the main roster.

