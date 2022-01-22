"It'd be freakin' nuts" - Bron Breakker opens up about potentially entering the Men's Royal Rumble match

Bron Breakker has announced that he'd love to compete in the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble match, if the opportunity presented itself.

The annual multi-man over-the-top elimination bout is one of the most prestigious matches in WWE history. It guarantees the winner an opportunity at a very special prize in the main event of WrestleMania.

In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, the WWE NXT Champion stated that competing in the Royal Rumble match would be awesome and he hopes it happens. Althought he didn't confirm or deny his participation in this year's rumble, he did allude to it:

"If [the opportunity] presents itself, I'm going," said Breakker. "That'd be awesome. I'd love to have that opportunity. It'd be freakin' nuts. I hope it happens."

Bron Breakker discussess his rapid rise on NXT 2.0 since his WarGames win

At last year's NXT TakeOver: WarGames event, Breakker scored the victory for his team against Team Black and Gold. He went on to defeat Tomasso Ciampa at New Years Evil to capture his first NXT Championship.

Breakker spoke about his rise on NXT 2.0 and his performance at TakeOver: WarGames.

"I think I gained a little bit of confidence at WarGames," he said. "I was in the ring with four of the most fantastic people in the business, talking about Team Black and Gold. Those guys are stand-up dudes, fantastic performers. I have the utmost respect for all of them. I gained a chip on my shoulder and it gave me what I needed going into New Year's Evil."

Breakker has received a lot of praise from many fans and veterans such as 'The Nature Boy' Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels. He has what it takes to become a big star on the main roster and is arguably a future WWE World Champion.

