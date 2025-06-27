Bron Breakker recalls how he found out about his WWE main roster call-up

Bron Breakker has discussed his WWE main roster call-up. He performed in NXT from 2021 to 2024 before moving up.

The 27-year-old star had a successful run in the black and silver brand. He held the NXT Championship and NXT Tag Team Championship between 2022 and 2024. He was called up to the main roster in early 2024 and was initially assigned to SmackDown.

During a recent appearance on The Undertaker's Six Feet Under podcast, Bron Breakker spoke about going from having no wrestling experience to eventually being told he was getting called up.

"I don't know how to work a crowd. I've never been in front of a crowd. I've never been, better yet, a wrestling audience. I mean, thank God for LA Knight, veteran taking me through that, you know. And then, like, did the TV match and then main roster executive comes down and goes, 'You're going on tour, SmackDown, wrestling every night.' And I was like, yeah," said Breakker.

He added:

"I got to do that, which really helped me a lot because I got in there in multiple situations. It was different matches every night. I was working amongst the same guys, but we're rotating. There's a triple threat with singles and got tested a lot during that tour. And then, I did that one. I came back, went straight to TV and it was—we're on the house shows that very next week, and here we go." (30:31-31:40)

Bron Breakker has already had two title runs on the main roster

Breakker dethroned Sami Zayn at SummerSlam last year to capture the coveted WWE Intercontinental Title. He won the gold only a few months into his main roster run. However, he only held it for less than two months before dropping it to Jey Uso on an episode of RAW.

The Yeet Master's reign didn't last long either, as Bron Breakker won it back the following month, also on RAW. His second reign lasted from October all the way to WrestleMania 41, where he lost it to Dominik Mysterio.

