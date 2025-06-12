Bron Breakker replaced by WWE following RAW loss!

Bron Breakker came up short during his match on WWE RAW as Sami Zayn advanced in the King of the Ring tournament. In other news outside the squared circle, the rising superstar has been replaced by the company in their Superstar banner.

Breakker has been on a rapid ascent in WWE since kickstarting his pro wrestling career with the company a few years ago. Already a two-time Intercontinental Champion, Bron aligned with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman on RAW after WrestleMania 41, indicating that he's indeed the next big thing in professional wrestling. The group has been dominating WWE since its inception, with Bronson Reed now also a part of the faction.

However, Bron Breakker suffered a major setback on RAW as he was unable to win the Fatal Four-Way match to progress in the King of the Ring tournament. The 27-year-old was the favorite heading into the match, but he was attacked by LA Knight, and Sami Zayn capitalized on the interference to advance in the tournament.

Trending

Breakker is also among the talents who have been replaced on the WWE Superstar banner, along with Alexa Bliss, Logan Paul, and Drew McIntyre. New faces such as Sol Ruca and Blake Monroe have been added to the banner in the latest update on the company's website.

WWE failed to hide these secrets - Check them out!

Expand Tweet

WWE veteran wanted to see Bron Breakker win Money in the Bank

While Bron Breakker was not in action at Money in the Bank, he helped Seth Rollins win the Men's Ladder match. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that The Visionary was not the right winner, and the spot should have belonged to either Breakker or Bronson Reed:

"Seth Rollins, we’ve been down this road a million times. How much better would it have been if either Breakker or Bronson were in it and won it. I don’t know how they are missing things that just slap you across the face."

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed have mainly acted as Seth Rollins' muscle in the faction. The duo also recently competed in a tag team match together, and many believe that they could chase the tag titles while Rollins goes after the big prize. However, Vince Russo wants to see the storyline of the dissension within the group and thus preferred either of Bron or Bronson winning the Money in the Bank briefcase.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vivek Sharma Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.



Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.



He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time. Know More

Mick Foley to retire in AEW? More details HERE!