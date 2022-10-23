Bron Breakker retains NXT Championship in highly physical match at Halloween Havoc

NXT Champion Bron Breakker successfully retained his title against Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh in a highly physical contest at Halloween Havoc.

On the September 20 edition of NXT, JD McDonagh defeated Tyler Bate to become the number one contender for the NXT Championship. However, after the match, McDonagh was confronted by the returning Ilja Dragunov, who previously vacated the NXT UK Championship due to injury.

The following week, there was a confrontation involving the three men. This resulted in Bron Breakker suggesting a Triple Threat match for the NXT Championship at NXT Halloween Havoc.

The match involving the three men was physical. It started with Bron Breakker and Ilja Dragunov wanting a piece of JD McDonagh. However, McDonagh put up a fight and gained the early advantage.

The title came close to changing hands on numerous occasions. One such occasion was when Ilja Dragunov hit the Torpedo Moskau on the NXT Champion and went for the cover. However, JD stopped the referee's count in the nick of time by catching his hand.

During the closing moments of the match, JD McDonagh tried to injure Dragunov's leg using a steel chair. However, the latter moved out of the way and hit an uppercut on the superstar.

Ilja Dragunov then got back in the ring and went for Torpedo Moskau but was caught with a Spear by Breakker and pinned.

Bron Breakker's dominant and impressive run as NXT Champion continues. With NXT Deadline announced as the next event, fans will have to wait and see who will step up to challenge the champion.

