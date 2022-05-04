Bron Breakker retains NXT Championship at Spring Breakin'

NXT Champion Bron Breakker has retained his title on a special edition of WWE's developmental show called Spring Breakin'.

Breakker has been feuding with Joe Gacy on NXT 2.0 in recent weeks. Their feud began when Gacy kidnapped Bron's father, Rick Steiner. Following that, Gacy stole Steiner's WWE Hall of Fame ring.

When Breakker eventually got the ring back, Gacy threw him off a platform after the champ agreed to a title match. Breakker and Rick Steiner confronted Gacy and his cloaked henchmen on last week's NXT 2.0, setting the stage for the title match at NXT Spring Breakin'.

Bron, clad in the same singlet that his father Rick Steiner wore during the first-ever episode of Monday Night RAW, wasted little time going after Gacy. The match had a personal feel, with a lot of hard hits and high-impact moves, along with a lot of creepy antics on the part of Gacy, including druids standing in the crowd.

Breakker would eventually come out on top of the contest, hitting a spear for the pinfall.

As Bron Breakker celebrated his win, Gacy's hooded followers stood up on the ring apron. However, the show went off the air before the reason was revealed.

Bron Breakker took on Joe Gacy without his associate Harland

When Gacy first made his NXT debut, he was accompanied by his muscle, Harland.

However, during most of Joe Gacy's feud with Bron Breakker, the real-life Parker Boudreaux has been absent from his side.

WWE released Harland as part of a number of cuts from NXT on the 29th of April 2022. It remains to be seen how Gacy will fare without his ally as he looks to establish himself as the main heel on the developmental brand.

