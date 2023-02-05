Bron Breakker retains NXT Championship against top star in brutal finish

Bron Breakker defeated Gray Waller at NXT Vengeance Day to retain the NXT Championship.

This whole rivalry started several months ago when Grayson Waller won the Iron Survivor Challenge match. He earned his title shot against Bron Breakker, which he took at NXT New Year's Evil.

However, during that match, the ring ropes broke, allowing Breakker to retain his title via a count-out. Shawn Michaels wasn't satisfied with the outcome and booked the two men to face off again in a steel cage match at NXT Vengeance Day.

The match at Vengeance Day between the two men was pretty solid. They both got a good bit of offense in the match. Waller took control of the match early on and even came close to beating Bron on a few occasions.

At one point, Waller even tied Bron Breakker between the ropes and viciously attacked him. However, Bron was resilient enough to fight out of this predicament and speared Waller.

However, he wasn't satisfied with just one spear as he hit another on the challenger allowing him to pick up the win.

Following the match, Carmelo Hayes came out with Trick Williams indicating a future match between the two men.

